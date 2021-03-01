Centre trying to crush Tamil culture, language and history: Rahul Gandhi

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Central Government and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for attempting to humiliate and crush Tamil culture, language and history.

ANI | Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:22 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a roadshow in Kanyakumari on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Central Government and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for attempting to humiliate and crush Tamil culture, language and history. "This election is about giving a message. First is, that our country is a country of different religions, cultures, languages, histories and we respect all that. We do not accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and RSS' attempt to humiliate and crush Tamil culture, language and Tamil history," said Rahul Gandhi on the second day of his visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

"I was told that when Kamaraj Ji died, his entire belongings were in one small suitcase. A leader like him truly represents Tamil people and their aspirations. He had fought for his people, and that is the kind of leader you need as Chief Minister," he said during a roadshow in Kanyakumari. During the roadshow, the Wayanad MP also aimed at Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister EK Palaniswami along with RSS, saying that Palaniswami has been acting on the directions of the Centre and does not represent the state.

"He (CM) must not let Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) insult Tamil culture. Modi says '1 nation, 1 culture, 1 history'. Is Tamil not an Indian language? Is Tamil history not Indian or is Tamil culture not Indian? As an Indian, it's my duty to protect Tamil culture," Gandhi said. He further alleged that the government in Delhi does not respect Tamil Culture.

"Government in Delhi does not respect Tamil culture. They have a Chief Minister who does everything they say. CM (E.K. Palaniswami) does not represent the state, he represents what Modi wants him to do. A person who bows before only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't represent Tamil Nadu," Earlier, the Congress leader recalled former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kumaraswami Kamaraj for his leadership quality and said that when it came to implementing the mid-day meal in the state, the leader did not care about the economists' opinion that it would be a bad idea he only listened to the people and introduced the scheme.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday. Polls will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

