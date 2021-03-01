PDP workers stage protest in Jammu against fuel price hike

Dozens of PDP leaders and workers staged a protest here on Monday against the BJP-led central government over the rising fuel prices and the proposed property tax on the people in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Police blocked the Dogra chowk here and did not allow the activists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take out a rally, they said.

The protesters, who were carrying party flags and shouting anti-BJP slogans, later dispersed peacefully, officials said.

Earlier, the PDP activists assembled near the Press Club near Dogra chowk and staged a demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for rising prices of essential commodities, especially petrol, diesel and LPG.

''The BJP government is anti-poor and pro-capitalist… It has broken the backbone of the commoners by its anti-people policies and dictatorial attitude,'' PDP leader Pervez Waffa said.

Prominent party leaders who participated in the protest include Rajinder Manhas, R K Bali, Narinder Singh and Sardar V S Sonu.

''We had planned to take the rally to the Civil Secretariat, the seat of J-K government, but were not allowed and pushed back by the police,'' he said, criticizing the administration for not allowing even peaceful protest. Manhas said instead of providing relief to the people who have suffered huge losses due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, the BJP-led government has increased the fuel prices and is also planning to impose property tax on the people in J-K.

''The PDP will not stay silent and will agitate against the anti-people policies of the central and the J-K government,'' he said.

