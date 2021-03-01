Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu detained at airport, stages sit-in protest against police behaviour

TDP leader and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday was detained by the police at the Renigunta airport while he was going to attend election campaign in the Chitoor district.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:56 IST
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu sitting at the airport premises, condemning police behaviour on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

TDP leader and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday was detained by the police at the Renigunta airport while he was going to attend election campaign in the Chitoor district. The TDP chief entered into an argument with the police officials as they prevented him from leaving the Renigunta airport.

Condemning the police behaviour, he staged sit-in protest at the airport. He was served notice of detention at Renigunta airport.

Tirupati Special branch DSP Ramana informed ANI that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu has been served notice of detention. Renigunta Sub Divisional Police Officer has served the notice. "There is no information whether Chandrababu Naidu has taken the permission of the Election Commission. His protest may influence and hamper the election process. Election Model Code of Conduct and Section 30 of Police Act are in implementation. Further COVID second wave is imminent. In wake of the above reasons and in order to maintain law and order, Chandrababu Naidu will be detained, " the detention notice read.

Chandrababu Naidu further said that he will submit a memorandum to Chittoor district Collector and SP. Naidu also demanded whether he has no right as leader of the opposition party to meet with the collector and SP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

