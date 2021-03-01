Maha: BJP, govt spar over Vidarbha, Marathwada devp boards

The statutory development boards for Vidarbha and Marathwada in Maharashtra will be formed immediately after the names of 12 MLCs to be appointed from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's quota are approved, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

Pawar made the comment in the Assembly during the first day of the 10-day budget session.

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis condemned Pawar's comments and accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of holding Vidarbha and Marathwada to ransom over appointment of 12 MLCs, the names of which the state government had sent to Koshyari in November last year.

The BJP also boycotted the proceedings in the House over the issue on Monday.

Mooting the issue for discussion in the Assembly, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar alleged the government had not formed the board despite Pawar giving an assurance on it on December 15 last year.

''It has been 72 days since you (Pawar) gave the assurance. The people of Vidarbha and Marathwada want to know when will you fulfill it... the chief minister should say what is the view of the government,'' Mungantiwar said.

In reply, Pawar said the MVA government was of the view that the boards be set up, adding that it will make provisions in the March 8 budget assuming the boards are existing.

''We want to form it as soon as possible, but the state cabinet had taken a decision of recommending 12 names to the governor for appointment as MLCs from his quota....the Vidarbha and Marathwada Statutory Boards will be declared the day the 12 names are declared or the next day,'' Pawar said.

Attacking Pawar, Fadnavis asked what have the people of Vidarbha and Marathwada or the House got to do with the appointment of 12 MLCs, which is an issue between the state government and the Governor.

''I thank Pawar for saying what he had in mind. You have held Vidarbha and Marathwada to ransom for 12 MLCs. How much politics are you going to play?'' Fadnavis said, adding that the formation of the boards was not a favour being done to the two regions, but their right.

He said people of the two regions will not ''forgive'' Pawar's stand on the issue and added that his party would continue to fight till ''we get what the Constitution has given us''.

Joining the discussion, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole asked Pawar to inform the House about the status of the backlog Vidarbha and Marathwada faced during the last five years (largely under the previous BJP-led government).

In his speech, Patole also took a dig at the governor, saying the latter's position itself was ''suspicious today'', probably a reference to the delay in appointment of 12 MLCs from the latter's quota.

Fadnavis objected to Patole's comments and asked if ''as per rules, can we hold discussion about the governor like this and can such allegations be levelled against him''.

On Patole's demand for details on the ''five year backlog'', Mungantiwar said Pawar, as finance minister, had himself spoken on the regions receiving ''lots of funds'' during the said period.

''Provisions for Vidarbha and Marathwada in the March 8 budget will not suffice.... what have we got to do with the 12 MLCs? It is not right to ignore Vidarbha and Marathwada. If you say so, I will not speak a word on the budget, but give the statutory development boards. It is a request going beyond politics,'' Mungantiwar said.

Pawar said no one should play politics in this matter and reiterated that the boards would be formed.

