TN polls: DMK to release election manifesto on March 7

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Monday expressed confidence of forming the next government and announced that the party will be releasing its manifesto for the upcoming state elections and party's vision for Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:10 IST
DMK president MK Stalin. Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Monday expressed confidence of forming the next government and announced that the party will be releasing its manifesto for the upcoming state elections and party's vision for Tamil Nadu. The state is set to go to polls on April 6 and results will be announced on May 2.

"Within 2 months there's going to be a change in the government,.. that people are eagerly waiting for. We have planned to make Tamil Nadu become advanced in the next 10 years," said Stalin. "DMK is working for people irrespective of being or not being in power," he further said.

He said that a massive public meeting will be conducted in Tiruchirappalli on March 7 where he will divulge the plans formulated by DMK to advance the state. "We will make sure that our plans reach 2 crore houses all over the state," he said.

On Sunday Stalin had submitted a formal letter to the party's election committee expressing his willingness to contest from the Kolathur constituency for the third consecutive time in the upcoming State Assembly elections. The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. (ANI)

