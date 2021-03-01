Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:21 IST
Punjab CM says Prashant Kishor has joined him as principal advisor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said poll-strategist Prashant Kishor has joined him as his principal advisor.

''Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!” Singh said in a tweet.

Kishor had handled the Congress party's poll campaign in Punjab in the 2017 assembly elections. Currently, Kishor's company, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), is assisting Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal elections. Kishor had also managed Narendra Modi's campaign for prime ministership in 2014 general elections.

