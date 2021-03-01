Left Menu

Seat-sharing talks with AIADMK not 'dragging': TN BJP chief

For that BJPs Tamil Nadu workers will work hard, he told reporters here, a day after senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held parleys with AIADMK top leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on seat sharing.Asked if seat-sharing was firmed up during the late night talks on Sunday, he shot back asking who said so

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:24 IST
Seat-sharing talks with AIADMK not 'dragging': TN BJP chief

The BJP in Tamil Nadu on Monday asserted seat-sharing talks with lead alliance partner AIADMK for the April 6 assembly elections were not 'dragging' and their aim was to ensure the victory of the combine.

State BJP President L Murugan refused to divulge how many seats the party has sought from AIADMK and said a clarity on seat allocation might emerge in a day or two.

He, however, maintained the BJP return MLAs in ''double digit'' in the elections to the 234-member assembly, to be held in a single phase.

''Our aim is to ensure the AIADMK-led NDA should come to power. For that BJP's Tamil Nadu workers will work hard,'' he told reporters here, a day after senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held parleys with AIADMK top leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on seat sharing.

Asked if seat-sharing was firmed up during the late night talks on Sunday, he shot back asking ''who said so? Yesterday, only talks were held,'' he said.

Murugan denied the talks were 'dragging'.

When reporters sought to know how many seats the party has sought from the AIADMK, Murugan merely said ''our MLAs will be in two digits... I have been saying this for the last many days,'' he added.

On the possible merger of AIADMK and TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munntera Kazhagam in the wake of release of his aunt V K Sasikala from prison after serving a four-year term in an assets case, Murugan said it has to be decided by the two respective parties.

He replied in the negative, when a scribe asked if the daily hike of petroleum products will affect the party's poll prospects, saying the rates are not permanent and they might come down.

He pointed out at the union government's various welfare measures, including the free LPG scheme for women and construction of toilets, saying these would make the people support the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's Denel says CFO resigns, extending string of departures

South African state-owned defence company Denel said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Carmen le Grange had resigned, extending a recent string of resignations that have deepened a crisis at the struggling firm.The Board wishes to than...

PM taking indigenously developed COVID vaccine should remove doubts about side-effects: Vardhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking an indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine should remove all doubts that people have about its side-effects, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, underlining no death has occurred till now due to ant...

PGCIL board okays Rs 4/share interim dividend

State-run Power Grid Corporation PGCIL on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for 2020-21.The interim dividend shall be paid to the members on March 30, 2021, the company said in a BSE filing.Board of Di...

Mamata, Tejashwi discuss Bengal poll, no clarity yet on seat sharing

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Monday discussed the evolving political scenario in poll-bound West Bengal but there was no clarity yet about seat sharing.Emerging from a meeting with Banerjee, Tejashwi, the Leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021