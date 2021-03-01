Seat-sharing talks with AIADMK not 'dragging': TN BJP chief

The BJP in Tamil Nadu on Monday asserted seat-sharing talks with lead alliance partner AIADMK for the April 6 assembly elections were not 'dragging' and their aim was to ensure the victory of the combine.

State BJP President L Murugan refused to divulge how many seats the party has sought from AIADMK and said a clarity on seat allocation might emerge in a day or two.

He, however, maintained the BJP return MLAs in ''double digit'' in the elections to the 234-member assembly, to be held in a single phase.

''Our aim is to ensure the AIADMK-led NDA should come to power. For that BJP's Tamil Nadu workers will work hard,'' he told reporters here, a day after senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held parleys with AIADMK top leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on seat sharing.

Asked if seat-sharing was firmed up during the late night talks on Sunday, he shot back asking ''who said so? Yesterday, only talks were held,'' he said.

Murugan denied the talks were 'dragging'.

When reporters sought to know how many seats the party has sought from the AIADMK, Murugan merely said ''our MLAs will be in two digits... I have been saying this for the last many days,'' he added.

On the possible merger of AIADMK and TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munntera Kazhagam in the wake of release of his aunt V K Sasikala from prison after serving a four-year term in an assets case, Murugan said it has to be decided by the two respective parties.

He replied in the negative, when a scribe asked if the daily hike of petroleum products will affect the party's poll prospects, saying the rates are not permanent and they might come down.

He pointed out at the union government's various welfare measures, including the free LPG scheme for women and construction of toilets, saying these would make the people support the party.

