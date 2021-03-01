Left Menu

LDF, UDF have become puppets for 'Tukde Tukde' activists, says Kerala BJP President

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Surendran on Sunday said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have become puppets in the hands of the 'Tukde Tukde' activists, who are trying to divide the country.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:35 IST
Kerala BJP President K Surendran. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Surendran on Sunday said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have become puppets in the hands of the 'Tukde Tukde' activists, who are trying to divide the country. "Are the vast majority of people in this country foolish enough to believe that if you preach secularism by placing Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami and the Popular Front of India (PFI) in front? The LDF and the UDF have become puppets in the hands of the Tukde Tukde activists who are trying to divide the country. Kerala does not want this secularism," said K Surendran, while addressing the public meeting here during the reception accorded to his Vijaya Yatra.

He further said that the believers should have the right to govern Hindu temples, just as the Christian brothers have the right to govern churches, and the Islamic brothers have the right to govern mosques. "How can the Congress bring in Oommen Chandy, who was ousted by the people five years ago when we put 'Metroman' in front, against the corruption of Pinarayi Vijayan? What is the difference between LDF and UDF?" he said.

Meanwhile, BJP State Vice President Sobha Surendran said that the Muslim League should come forward by believing in Narendra Modi's ideas and embracing nationalism. "The Muslim League must come forward by believing in Narendra Modi's ideas, embracing nationalism. The history of the League in the last panchayat elections was tying with the anti-nationals including the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front. This should be changed," he said.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly.

For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. According to the commission, of the 140 Assembly seats, 14 seats are reserved for the SC category and two are reserved for ST category candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

