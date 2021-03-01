Left Menu

Yemenis reel from poverty, hunger as U.N pleads for funds and war's end

We could buy what we wanted and could feed our children," said Muhammad. Yemen was a poor country with a child malnutrition problem even before the six-year war disrupted imports, inflated the currency, displaced people, collapsed government services and destroyed incomes.

Reuters | Sanaa | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:38 IST
Yemenis reel from poverty, hunger as U.N pleads for funds and war's end
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Unable to find work, Ahmed Farea has sold everything including his wife's gold to feed and house two young daughters in one small room. Elsewhere in Yemen's capital Sanaa, widow Mona Muhammad has worked but struggles to buy anything more nutritious than rice for her four children amid high prices.

And in a nearby hospital, severely malnourished children receive lifesaving nutritional drinks. Across the country, Yemenis are exhausting their coping mechanisms, and children are starving, amid the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

On Monday the United Nations hopes to raise $3.85 billion at a virtual pledging event to avert what the U.N. aid chief has said would be a large-scale "man-made" famine, the worst the world will have seen for decades. "I want the war to stop so we can go back to how we were ... We could buy what we wanted and could feed our children," said Muhammad.

Yemen was a poor country with a child malnutrition problem even before the six-year war disrupted imports, inflated the currency, displaced people, collapsed government services, and destroyed incomes. Then COVID-19 hammered remittances from abroad that many families relied on. 'UNIMAGINABLY CRUEL'

"Since the war and the blockade started, and work stopped, I can't buy anything anymore. Where am I supposed to get it from?" said Farea, who wheels his barrow daily to collect water in cans from a neighborhood tank provided for poor people. "I sleep all morning and then have lunch at noon from whatever God supplies and that covers the rest of the day."

His work in construction declined in the wake of the political upheaval caused by Yemen's 2011 uprising, he said. He then sold fruit but rising prices after war broke out in late 2014 made this unprofitable. As needs have risen in the past year, funding of the aid response has dropped, leading the U.N. and other aid agencies to scale down or close various assistance programs.

Famine has never been officially declared in Yemen but pockets of famine-like conditions have appeared for the first time in two years, the U.N. has said. In 2018 and 2019, the U.N. prevented famine due to a well-funded aid appeal. But in 2020 the world body only received just over half the $3.4 billion it needed.

"What is happening to the people of Yemen is unimaginably cruel. Aid groups are catastrophically underfunded and overstretched. The parties to this senseless war specialize in producing suffering and the weapon of choice is hunger," said Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, on a visit to Yemen. There has been a recently renewed push by the U.N. and the United States for a negotiated end to the war, widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran. New U.S. President Joe Biden has said Yemen is a priority, declaring a halt to U.S. support for the Saudi-led military campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's Denel says CFO resigns, extending string of departures

South African state-owned defence company Denel said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Carmen le Grange had resigned, extending a recent string of resignations that have deepened a crisis at the struggling firm.The Board wishes to than...

PM taking indigenously developed COVID vaccine should remove doubts about side-effects: Vardhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking an indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine should remove all doubts that people have about its side-effects, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, underlining no death has occurred till now due to ant...

PGCIL board okays Rs 4/share interim dividend

State-run Power Grid Corporation PGCIL on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for 2020-21.The interim dividend shall be paid to the members on March 30, 2021, the company said in a BSE filing.Board of Di...

Mamata, Tejashwi discuss Bengal poll, no clarity yet on seat sharing

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Monday discussed the evolving political scenario in poll-bound West Bengal but there was no clarity yet about seat sharing.Emerging from a meeting with Banerjee, Tejashwi, the Leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021