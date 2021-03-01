Left Menu

Harris favourite to win 2024 U.S. presidential election - UK bookmaker

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is favourite to win the next presidential election with 22% implied probability, ahead of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, according to betting odds from British bookmaker Ladbrokes.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:44 IST
Harris favourite to win 2024 U.S. presidential election - UK bookmaker
Image Credit: Twitter(@KamalaHarris)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is favourite to win the next presidential election with 22% implied probability, ahead of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, according to betting odds from British bookmaker Ladbrokes. Harris is favourite to be the next president, with 22.2% implied probability, while President Biden has a 20% chance and former President Trump has 14.3% probability, Ladbrokes odds indicated.

"The former POTUS is just 6/1 in the betting to win the 2024 U.S. Election, while he's the 3/1 favourite to be the 2024 GOP nominee," Ladbrokes said. "Donald Trump's time in politics is far from over if the latest odds are anything to go by, and while Kamala Harris currently heads the next election winner betting, Trump isn't far behind," Ladbrokes said.

Trump hinted on Sunday at a possible presidential run in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's Denel says CFO resigns, extending string of departures

South African state-owned defence company Denel said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Carmen le Grange had resigned, extending a recent string of resignations that have deepened a crisis at the struggling firm.The Board wishes to than...

PM taking indigenously developed COVID vaccine should remove doubts about side-effects: Vardhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking an indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine should remove all doubts that people have about its side-effects, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, underlining no death has occurred till now due to ant...

PGCIL board okays Rs 4/share interim dividend

State-run Power Grid Corporation PGCIL on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for 2020-21.The interim dividend shall be paid to the members on March 30, 2021, the company said in a BSE filing.Board of Di...

Mamata, Tejashwi discuss Bengal poll, no clarity yet on seat sharing

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Monday discussed the evolving political scenario in poll-bound West Bengal but there was no clarity yet about seat sharing.Emerging from a meeting with Banerjee, Tejashwi, the Leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021