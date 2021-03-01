Following are top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

In his first public speech since leaving office, former US president Donald Trump has called for Republican Party unity while indicating that he might launch a third presidential bid in 2024 even as he slammed the Biden administration, claiming that the country has gone from “America First” to “America Last'' in just one month. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 CHINA-GENERAL-APPOINTMENT China appoints ex-PLA General who headed troops on India front to top parliamentary committee Beijing: China has appointed General Zhao Zongqi, a former top People’s Liberation Army officer who oversaw the border with India, as the deputy chairman of the influential Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country’s Parliament. By K J M Varma FGN21 US-TRUMP-INDIA-POLLUTION In 1st public speech after office, Trump raises climate issue; says India, China, Russia not clean Washington: In his first public speech since leaving the White House, former US president Donald Trump has raised the climate issue while criticising his successor Joe Biden for rejoining the ''very unfair'' Paris Agreement, saying what good does it do when America is ''clean'' but China, Russia and India are not.

FGN19 NASA-INDIAN-MARS-ROVER Perseverance rover's exciting work to happen in coming weeks: NASA's Indian-American engineer Houston: Vishnu Sridhar, a 27-year-old Indian-American lead system engineer with NASA's Perseverance rover, has said that the most exciting work on the awe-inspiring Mars mission will happen in the coming weeks. By Seema Hakhu Kachru FGN12 PAK-SENATE-POLLS-COURT Pak Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: top court Islamabad: Pakistan’s top court on Monday ruled that the Senate elections on Wednesday would be held through a secret ballot, amid a raging controversy among the government and Opposition parties about allowing an open vote to avoid corruption. By Sajjad Hussain FGN11 SINGAPORE-HINDU-TEMPLES Singapore's financial mgt board of Hindu temples to tighten measures to keep track of gold inventory Singapore: Singapore's Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) is taking steps to improve the tracking of all movements of gold items within the four Hindu temples that it manages, the culture minister said on Monday, weeks after a former Indian temple chief priest was charged with misappropriating and pawning gold jewellery. By Gurdip Singh PTI RS RS

