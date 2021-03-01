Left Menu

UP: Congress MLAs stage walkout from Assembly over issue of unemployment

The Uttar Pradesh government came under attack from the Opposition over the issue of unemployment on Monday with Congress MLAs dissatisfied with a ministers reply staging a walkout from the state Assembly.Raising the issue during the zero hour, Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu accused the government of betrayal and said, Today, the youth is feeling sad, disappointed and dejected.

UP: Congress MLAs stage walkout from Assembly over issue of unemployment

The Uttar Pradesh government came under attack from the Opposition over the issue of unemployment on Monday with Congress MLAs dissatisfied with a minister’s reply staging a walkout from the state Assembly.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu accused the government of betrayal and said, ''Today, the youth is feeling sad, disappointed and dejected. Leaking of question papers (of competitive examinations) has made them feel cheated.” Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary compared the aspirants with Goddess Sita. Chaudhary said after taking a number of examinations, Goddess Sita had sought refuge inside Earth. The coronavirus lockdown snatched jobs from the youth and the government is ''killing'' unemployed people and farmers, he alleged. Countering the charge made by the Opposition, UP Labour and Employment Minister Swami Prasad Maurya said, ''This is a transparent government. We give jobs and not sell them. Who made UP unemployed? Who gave unemployment allowance.'' He added that rampant corruption was effectively tackled in the Yogi Adityanath government. After his reply, some MLAs went into the well of the House, prompting Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit to urge them to go back to their seats. As the deadlock continued, Dixit adjourned the House for 15 minutes and then again extended it for another 15 minutes. Later, Ajay Kumar Lallu told reporters, ''From 2016 to 2019, the state government through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission had announced 24 types of recruitment, of which 22 types of recruitment are still held up.'' He added that rising unemployment in the state is a matter of concern. There is huge anger among educated unemployed youth towards the government, Lallu said.

