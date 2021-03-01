Left Menu

Congress appoints Prithviraj Chavan as chairman of screening panel for Assam polls

They include AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, PCC president Ripun Bora and CLP leader Debabrata Saikia, it said.AICC secretaries Anirudh Singh, Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe and Vikas Upadhyay are also ex-officio members.The committee will screen candidates for the assembly polls and make recommendations to the Central Election Committee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:32 IST
Congress appoints Prithviraj Chavan as chairman of screening panel for Assam polls

The Congress on Monday set up a screening committee for the upcoming Assam assembly elections and appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan as its chairman.

Chavan is a part of the 'Group of 23' Congress leaders who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi demanding an organisational overhaul and internal elections for every post.

''The Congress president has constituted the following Screening Committee for the forthcoming assembly elections in Assam with immediate effect with Prithviraj Chavan as the chairman and Kamleshwar Patel and Dipika Pandey Singh as members,'' a party statement said.

Other members of the committee are ex-officio. They include AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, PCC president Ripun Bora and CLP leader Debabrata Saikia, it said.

AICC secretaries Anirudh Singh, Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe and Vikas Upadhyay are also ex-officio members.

The committee will screen candidates for the assembly polls and make recommendations to the Central Election Committee. Chaired by Gandhi, the Central Election Committee will make the final decision on party candidates.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.

The Congress is looking to regain power in the northeastern state that the party ruled for 15 years before being ousted by the BJP in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deworming campaign: 4.79 lakh students to get tablets in Latur

A campaign to give deworming tablets to 4,79,920 children in the 1-19 age group in schools and anganawadis in Latur began on Monday, officials said.The drive, which will cover 3.27 lakh students in government and private schools, 1.49 lakh ...

Nepal President summons lower house session on March 7

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday summoned a session of the House of Representatives on March 7, days after the apex court reinstated the lower house in a landmark verdict that annulled embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Olis u...

Family members of 34 people killed in 2018 Amritsar rail tragedy to get jobs

The Punjab government on Monday decided to provide jobs to a family member each of 34 people killed in the 2018 Amritsar train accident by relaxing existing recruitment norms.The decision was taken by the state Cabinet at a meeting chaired ...

CICSE class 10 exams from May 5, class 12 papers from April 8

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations CICSE will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively, officials said on Monday.The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE, which is class...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021