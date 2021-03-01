Left Menu

BJP keeps mum on implementing CAA in Assam: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:17 IST
BJP keeps mum on implementing CAA in Assam: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday claimed that BJP leaders talk about implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in various parts of the country, but lack the courage to mention it in Assam.

Assam witnessed violent protests against the CAA in 2019 and five persons lost their lives.

The grand alliance of the Congress and six other parties will form the government in Assam after the election as people are fed up with the false promises made by the BJP, she said.

''The BJP makes tall promises before elections but during the next five years, they do nothing to fulfill them and people have realized it,'' the Congress leader told reporters after addressing a meeting of party workers here.

BJP leaders move around the country talking about implementing the CAA but are silent about it when they come to Assam, Gandhi said.

''They lack the courage to mention it in the state and people of Assam should never allow them to even talk about it, let alone implement it,'' she said.

The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to people of minority communities Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who had come to India till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in these countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deworming campaign: 4.79 lakh students to get tablets in Latur

A campaign to give deworming tablets to 4,79,920 children in the 1-19 age group in schools and anganawadis in Latur began on Monday, officials said.The drive, which will cover 3.27 lakh students in government and private schools, 1.49 lakh ...

Nepal President summons lower house session on March 7

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday summoned a session of the House of Representatives on March 7, days after the apex court reinstated the lower house in a landmark verdict that annulled embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Olis u...

Family members of 34 people killed in 2018 Amritsar rail tragedy to get jobs

The Punjab government on Monday decided to provide jobs to a family member each of 34 people killed in the 2018 Amritsar train accident by relaxing existing recruitment norms.The decision was taken by the state Cabinet at a meeting chaired ...

CICSE class 10 exams from May 5, class 12 papers from April 8

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations CICSE will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively, officials said on Monday.The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education ICSE, which is class...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021