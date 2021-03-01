Bengali film actress Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJP

Bengali film actress Srabanti Chatterjee joins BJPPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:48 IST
Popular Bengali film actress Srabanti Chatterjee on Monday joined the BJP.
She was welcomed to the saffron camp by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and the party's state president, Dilip Ghosh.
''We welcome Srabanti Chatterjee to our party. People from various walks joined the BJP today,'' Ghosh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
