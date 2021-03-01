Ahead of 2022 Punjab polls, Amarinder Singh appoints political strategist Prashant Kishor as Principal Advisor

Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday appointed political strategist Prashant Kishor as his Principal Advisor ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:18 IST
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday appointed political strategist Prashant Kishor as his Principal Advisor ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder said that he looked forward to working with Kishor for the betterment of the people of Punjab.

"Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!" tweeted the Punjab CM. Speaking to ANI, Kishor said that he will start working in Punjab in the next few days along with all other responsibilities.

The election strategist was roped in by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 and had indicated in the past that he will quit Twitter if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performs any better in the state than his prediction. As a political strategist, Kishor worked with many parties win the elections. He helped Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar to win the Assembly polls in 2015. Following this, Kumar appointed Kishor as the vice president of JD-U.

However, Kishor was expelled from JD-U in January 2020 over his disagreement with the party on the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Last year, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin had announced his party's collaboration with Prashant Kishor's poll strategy group Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

