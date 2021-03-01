Got my jab of Covaxin, felt secure, will travel safely: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday took a jab of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and said he felt secure after the inoculation against COVID-19.

''Got my jab. For the curious, it was Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely,'' Jaishankar tweeted and posted a picture of getting the vaccine.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the second phase of the vaccination drive after he took his first dose at AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

The government had announced last Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

Several other prominent leaders including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar also took the first dose of COVID vaccine on Monday.

