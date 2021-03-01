Left Menu

Got my jab of Covaxin, felt secure, will travel safely: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday took a jab of Bharat Biotechs Covaxin and said he felt secure after the inoculation against COVID-19.Got my jab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:59 IST
Got my jab of Covaxin, felt secure, will travel safely: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday took a jab of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and said he felt secure after the inoculation against COVID-19.

''Got my jab. For the curious, it was Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely,'' Jaishankar tweeted and posted a picture of getting the vaccine.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the second phase of the vaccination drive after he took his first dose at AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

The government had announced last Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

Several other prominent leaders including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar also took the first dose of COVID vaccine on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight.Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lie...

Sania Mirza returns to WTA circuit with win in Doha with Klepac

Making a winning return to the WTA circuit, Sania Mirza reached the doubles quarterfinals of the Qatar Total Open with Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac, here on Monday.The Indo-Slovenian pair won 6-4 6-75 10-5 against Nadiia Kichenok and Ly...

DTC approves procurement of 300 electric buses

The Delhi Transport Corporation on Monday approved bids for procurement of 300 air-conditioned low-floor e-buses, a move hailed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who said his government was committed to switching public transport to electri...

FACTBOX-France's Sarkozy faces more than one criminal investigation

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty on Monday of corruption and influence-peddling and handed a three-year sentence. It was a dramatic fall from grace for a politician who bestrode the national and global stage for five...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021