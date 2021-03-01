Left Menu

Nepal President summons lower house session on March 7

As many as 13 writ petitions including the one by the ruling partys Chief Whip Dev Prasad Gurung were filed in the apex court seeking the restoration of the lower house parliament.In its ruling, the apex court termed the dissolution of the House as unconstitutional.The ruling party suffered a vertical split following Olis decision to dissolve the lower house.Prime Minister Oli on Sunday challenged the splinter faction led by Prachanda to remove him from the top post if he can.Remove me if you can.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:20 IST
Nepal President summons lower house session on March 7
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday summoned a session of the House of Representatives on March 7, days after the apex court reinstated the lower house in a landmark verdict that annulled embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's ''unconstitutional'' decision to dissolve it.

President Bhandari called for the commencement of House on recommendation of Government of Nepal, in accordance with Article 93 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal, according to a notice issued by the President's Office on Monday.

As per the notice, the 275-member lower house will begin at 4:00pm on the slated date.

The presidential order to summon the House meeting follows the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Prime Minister Oli's move to dissolve the House on December 20.

A five-member constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher last week annulled the Oli government's ''unconstitutional'' decision to dissolve the lower house of Parliament.

The court had ordered the government to summon the House session within the next 13 days. Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after President Bhandari dissolved the House and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amidst a tussle for power within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

Oli's move to dissolve the House sparked protests from a large section of the NCP led by his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', also a co-chair of the ruling party. As many as 13 writ petitions including the one by the ruling party's Chief Whip Dev Prasad Gurung were filed in the apex court seeking the restoration of the lower house parliament.

In its ruling, the apex court termed the dissolution of the House as ''unconstitutional''.

The ruling party suffered a vertical split following Oli's decision to dissolve the lower house.

Prime Minister Oli on Sunday challenged the splinter faction led by 'Prachanda' to remove him from the top post if he can.

''Remove me if you can. If I am ousted, I'll emerge victorious with a two-thirds majority in the next election,'' 69-year-old Oli said. Prachanda has been making efforts to garner support from the opposition Nepali Congress and Janata Samajbadi parties in an apparent bid to oust Oli from power.

Oli's Press Advisor Surya Thapa last week said the prime minister will not resign immediately and implement the Supreme Court's verdict against him by facing Parliament.

Oli is under pressure to step down following the court verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK to criminalise 'horrific' strangling attacks under domestic abuse bill

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Men who throttle their partners will face up to five years in prison and anyone who threatens to send revenge porn could be locked up for two years, Britain said on Monday as it sou...

Instagram launches new Live Room feature allowing four people go live at once

Image and video-sharing social networking service, Instagram recently launched a new feature globally, which will now allow four people to video chat in a live broadcast, compared to the previous limit of two. Instagrams blog post on Monday...

Congress asks Kejriwal to honour promise of providing COVID-19 vaccine free to Delhiites

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to honour his promise of providing free COVID-19 vaccination to the city residents.Vaccination of people aged 60 years and above and those with comorbidities...

INSIGHT-To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight.Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021