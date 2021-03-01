Left Menu

BJP reaches out to Christian community in poll-bound Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:25 IST
BJP reaches out to Christian community in poll-bound Kerala

The BJP on Monday reached out to minority Christians in poll-bound Kerala on Monday with senior party leader and deputy chief minister of Karnataka C N Ashwath Narayan meeting a senior Catholic priest seeking to ''gain the confidence'' of the community.

Besides Narayan, BJP state chief K Surendran, who is leading the party's ''Vijay Yatra'', also met Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal George Alencherry separately today morning at the Bishops Council headquarters here, sources said.

Narayan said he met the Cardinal as the party wanted to sort out the communication gap with the Church.

''Lot of communication gap which we want to sort out and ensure that we gain the confidence of the Christian community,'' he said.

Narayan, who had a personal conversation with the Cardinal, said the party wanted to ''erase'' whatever differences were there with the Christian community and ''ensure we get complete cooperation''.

Sources said Surendran, who met the Cardinal ahead of Narayan's visit, had a breakfast with priests at the KCBC headquarters on Monday morning.

He also held a personal meeting with Cardinal, they said.

The BJP's move to reach out to Christians ahead of the crucial polls came as the community has got significant influence in a number of constituencies, particularly central Kerala.

The meeting also came close on the heels of some top Catholic priests meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in January.

Three Cardinals of the Church, including Alencherry, had an interaction with Modi on January 19 during which the PM responded positively to the church's long standing demand for extending an invitation to the Pope to visit India.

''He (the prime minister) may be looking for an appropriate time,'' Cardinal Alencherry had said, responding to a query on the demand placed before the prime minister.PTI TGB BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK to criminalise 'horrific' strangling attacks under domestic abuse bill

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Men who throttle their partners will face up to five years in prison and anyone who threatens to send revenge porn could be locked up for two years, Britain said on Monday as it sou...

Instagram launches new Live Room feature allowing four people go live at once

Image and video-sharing social networking service, Instagram recently launched a new feature globally, which will now allow four people to video chat in a live broadcast, compared to the previous limit of two. Instagrams blog post on Monday...

Congress asks Kejriwal to honour promise of providing COVID-19 vaccine free to Delhiites

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to honour his promise of providing free COVID-19 vaccination to the city residents.Vaccination of people aged 60 years and above and those with comorbidities...

INSIGHT-To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight.Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021