Left Menu

Cong leader Anand Sharma slams party's tie-up with ISF in West Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:47 IST
Cong leader Anand Sharma slams party's tie-up with ISF in West Bengal

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday slammed the party's tie-up with Indian Secular Front (ISF) led by Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui in West Bengal, saying it was against the party's core ideology and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism.

He also said that the party ''cannot be selective in fighting the communists'' and it must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour.

Sharma, a former union minister and a leader of the group of 23 which had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanding organisational overhaul, said the issue of a tie-up with a radical party like the ISF should have been discussed and approved by the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the party that takes important decisions of the party. Sharma is a member of the CWC and the deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha. The Congress is contesting the West Bengal assembly elections in alliance with the Left and ISF, but is fighting the CPI-M in Kerala as the principal opposition party.

Even though the Left has finalised its seat-sharing with ISF, the Congress is yet to do so.

Leaders of the Left, Congress and the ISF addressed a joint rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday.

''Congress' alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC,'' he said on Twitter.

''Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour. The presence and endorsement by West Bengal PCC President is painful and shameful, he must clarify,'' the senior party leader said.

Joining the Left and Congress leaders at the dais was Abbas Siddique of the iconic Furfura Shareef and founder of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), a recent member of the opposition alliance in the state.

Sharma and several other 'G-23' leaders had gathered in Jammu on Saturday and said that the party was weakening, in an apparent show of dissent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK to criminalise 'horrific' strangling attacks under domestic abuse bill

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Men who throttle their partners will face up to five years in prison and anyone who threatens to send revenge porn could be locked up for two years, Britain said on Monday as it sou...

Instagram launches new Live Room feature allowing four people go live at once

Image and video-sharing social networking service, Instagram recently launched a new feature globally, which will now allow four people to video chat in a live broadcast, compared to the previous limit of two. Instagrams blog post on Monday...

Congress asks Kejriwal to honour promise of providing COVID-19 vaccine free to Delhiites

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to honour his promise of providing free COVID-19 vaccination to the city residents.Vaccination of people aged 60 years and above and those with comorbidities...

INSIGHT-To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight.Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021