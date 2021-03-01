Armenian PM says ready to hold snap elections if opposition agrees to conditions - Ifax

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that he would be ready to hold snap parliamentary elections if the opposition agrees to certain conditions, the Interfax news agency reported.

Pashinyan faces a political crisis after the army demanded that he quit last week, a move he said mounted to a coup attempt.

He also proposed holding a referendum in October on the question of adopting a new constitution, the RIA news agency reported.

