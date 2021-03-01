Left Menu

SP walks out of Upper house after clashing with BJP on law & order situation in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:31 IST
SP walks out of Upper house after clashing with BJP on law & order situation in UP

Samajwadi Party members on Monday staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh legislative council saying they were not satisfied with the government's reply on the law and order in the state.

The Opposition members staged the walkout after clashing with the ruling party during Zero Hour in the House while pressing for admission of an adjournment notice by them on law and order situation in the state. Seeking admission of the notice, SP MLC Anand Bhadauria accused the Yogi Adityanath government of having a “jungle raj” in UP, alleging that leaders and workers of all opposition parties are being targeted. ''Not only the SP leaders but anyone opposing the BJP is targeted. The government only boast of its zero-tolerance (to crime), but incidents of murders and rapes keep making newspaper headlines every day,” he said.

Leader of Opposition and SP MLC Ahmad Hasan too endorsed his party colleague’s view, asserting that ever since the BJP has come to power in the state, there have been continuous attacks on Samajwadi Party leaders and workers.

''It seems the criminals’ confidence in UP has gone sky-high while that of the police has taken a dip,” he said.

State Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh refuted Hasan’s allegations terming them “baseless” and said, “The current law and order situation of the state is getting praise from all over the country.” He said the people who earlier used to be scared of visiting UP have made the state their investment destination now.

''Big business houses are now willing to invest in the state. The Yogi government has restored the rule of law in UP,” he asserted.

Singh said following every criminal incident, the government has taken stern action against criminals without any discrimination based on their status. He said the BJP government is unlike the SP government which witnessed a series of heinous offences including communal riots in Muzaffarnagar, Mau, Meerut and Faizabad and also the horrendous Nithari incident involving a series of rape and murder of children and suspected cannibalism.

Not content with the minister’s reply on the issue, the SP members staged a walkout of the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 3,768 vaccinated in C'garh on day 1 of 2nd phase

As many as 3,259 senior citizens and 509 people aged 45 and above with comorbidities were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh on Monday, the first day of the second phase of the inoculation drive, a health department official said.V...

MP: Congress MLAs stage walk out over Sidhi bus accident issue

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Monday demanded a hike in compensation for the kin of the victims of the Sidhi bus accident which had claimed 54 lives and later staged a walkout in the Legislative Assembly in protest against th...

English health authority says vaccines 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations in over-80s

The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are more than 80 effective at preventing hospitalisations from COVID-19 in those over 80 after one dose of either shot, Public Health England PHE said on Monday, citing a pre-print study.PHE said the real...

Sarkozy to challenge prison sentence on corruption charges

Paris France, March 1 ANISputnik The courts verdict against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was found guilty of corruption, will be challenged, the politicians lawyer Jacqueline Laffont said. On Monday, a Paris court ruled in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021