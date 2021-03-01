Left Menu

DMK signs seat-sharing pact with two parties, engages two other allies

01-03-2021
The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu signed seat-sharing pact with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) for the April 6 assembly election, apportioning them three and two seats, respectively, on Monday and engaged two other allies.

The DMK is close to clinching the deal with Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and talks are on with Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK party.

VCK leader said his party had conveyed its desired number of seats to the DMK leaders during the seat-sharing talks.

The parleys are likely to continue tomorrow.

MDMK deputy general secretary Mallai C Sathya, who led a four-member team for the talks with the DMK leaders at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, here said ''our party leader (Vaiko) and DMK president (M K Stalin) will finalise the deal hopefully tomorrow.'' Announcing that three seats have been finalised for his party, at the end of two-day deliberation which concluded on Monday, IUML national president M Kader Mohideen said his party had sought five seats.

''We agreed and signed the deal for three seats after the DMK said they are not in a position to allocate more seats as many allies have to be accommodated,'' Mohideen told reporters.

After inking the pact, MMK leader M H Jawhirullah said his party has been given two seats.

