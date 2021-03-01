Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL84 LDALL VACCINE PM takes indigenous vaccine as India expands COVID-19 inoculation coverage New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the COVID-19 vaccine and was the first to get the jab leading India's inoculation drive in its second phase in which the coverage has been expanded to include everyone over 60 and those aged between 45-59 who have co-morbidities.

DEL68 PM-3RDLD VACCINE PM takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, appeals to all those eligible to get inoculated New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

Advertisement

DEL28 PM-LD AGRI PM says farmers should get more avenues to sell crops New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised on farmers getting more avenues to sell crops and said a food processing revolution was needed in the country for value addition to farm produce and to realise better prices.

DEL59 IMD-LD SUMMER-FORECAST Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except South, central India: IMD New Delhi: Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May. DEL77 BIZ-LD GST GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh cr for fifth month, rise 7% to Rs 1.13 lakh cr in Feb New Delhi: GST collections crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the fifth month in a row in February, rising 7 per cent annually to over Rs 1.13 lakh crore, indicating economic recovery, the finance ministry said on Monday.

DELHI DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.11 crore; death toll reaches 1,57,157 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 1.11 crore on Monday with 15,510 new infections, while the active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day and were recorded at 1,68,627, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL81 VACCINE-LEADERS Prominent leaders take COVID vaccine with start of next phase New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were among the host of top leaders who took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday with the start of the next phase of the inoculation drive. MDS12 TN-LD RAHUL TN should show the way to India in keeping out BJP, oust CM: Rahul Gandhi Kanyakumari: Tamil Nadu should show the way to India in keeping away forces that are inimical to language and culture and those projecting ''one culture, one nation and one history'' concept, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

DEL78 CICSE-LD BOARD EXAMS CICSE announces board exams: Class 10 exams from May 5, class 12 papers from Apr 8 New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively, officials announced on Monday.

CAL12 AS-LD PRIYANKA BJP keeps mum on implementing CAA in Assam: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Lakhimpur/Gohpur: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday claimed that BJP leaders talk about implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in various parts of the country, but lack the courage to mention it in Assam.

LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC-WHATSAPP HC grants time to Centre to examine WhatsApp's new privacy policy New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, which is scheduled to come into effect from May 15, was being being examined at the highest level and they were seeking some clarification from the instant messaging platform on the issue.

LGD14 DL-COURT-TOOLKIT Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail New Delhi: Nikita Jacob, who is accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a ''toolkit'' on social media related to the farmers' protest, Monday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail.

LGD18 SC-LD RAPE Are you willing to marry her, SC asks man accused of raping girl, grants protection from arrest New Delhi: ''Are you willing to marry her,” was the question posed to a public servant who is accused of repeatedly raping a girl but when the Supreme Court on Monday was told that he is already married he was asked to seek regular bail from the concerned court.

FOREIGN FGN39 US-CHINA-INDIA-POWER-LDALL MALWARE Amidst heightened border tension, Chinese hackers targeted India's power through malware: US firm Washington/Beijing: Amidst the tense border tension between India and China, a Chinese government-linked group of hackers targeted India’s critical power grid system through malware, a US company has said in its latest study, raising suspicion whether last year's massive power outage in Mumbai was a result of the online intrusion.By Lalit K Jha FGN21 US-TRUMP-INDIA-POLLUTION In 1st public speech after office, Trump raises climate issue; says India, China, Russia not clean Washington: In his first public speech since leaving the White House, former US president Donald Trump has raised the climate issue while criticising his successor Joe Biden for rejoining the ''very unfair'' Paris Agreement, saying what good does it do when America is ''clean'' but China, Russia and India are not.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)