Lt Governor reviews implementation of vaccination programme

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday reviewed the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the Union Territory and developmental projects.

In this regard, she held a meeting with senior officials of the territorial adinistration.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the vaccination drive to cover citizens aged 60 and those above 40 years with co- morbidities, a press release said here.

She appealed to the eligible sections of society to get vaccinated as a preventive measure, the release said.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and officials of various departments took part in the meeting and apprised the Lieutenant Governor of various schemes underway, it said.

