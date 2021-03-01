Punjab AAP MLAs hold cycle rally over Cong govt's 'failure' to fulfil poll promises

Left Menu

Punjabs main opposition party AAP on Monday held a bicycle rally in protest against the Congress-led governments alleged failure to fulfil its poll promises.Led by Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema, the Aam Aadmi Party AAP legislators began the rally from the MLAs hostel and ended it at the Vidhan Sabha.The Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly commenced on Monday.The AAP leaders claimed that people of Punjab voted for Amarinder Singh with a hope that he will fulfil the promises made ahead of the assembly elections.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:55 IST
Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Monday held a bicycle rally in protest against the Congress-led government's alleged failure to fulfil its poll promises.

Led by Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators began the rally from the MLAs hostel and ended it at the Vidhan Sabha.

The Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly commenced on Monday.

The AAP leaders claimed that people of Punjab voted for Amarinder Singh with a hope that he will fulfil the promises made ahead of the assembly elections. However, the people are ''suffering'' for the last four years under the Congress-led dispensation, they said.

''It has been four years... we have reached the final budget session of the Captain's term and the promises made by him still remain unfulfilled,'' an AAP leader said.

Cheema said from drugs to farm loan-waiver, and from post-matric scholarship to the Shagun scheme, the chief minister has ''failed'' to fulfil any of his promises.

''As the budget session begins today, we have started our protest against Amarinder Singh and his government through this cycle rally and will not stop till the people's aspirations and hopes are fulfilled,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the AAP also accused the Punjab Governor of lying to the people of the state while referring to his address in the House.

''We, being the representatives of the common man, will not tolerate these lies,'' they said while some of them burnt the copies of the Governor's address. PTI CHS VSD RHL

