PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:56 IST
Meet and treat party supporters and opponents alike: Nadda to BJP workers

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday urged party workers and leaders in Varanasi to visit not only party supporters but also its opponents and stand by them in their hours of grief.

Nadda gave the advice saying this gesture would strengthen the party at the booth level.

The BJP chief was addressing the party workers on the second day of his two-day tour to Varanasi during which he also visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and paid his obeisance to the deity there.

''The BJP contests polls on its organisational strength and its strength is its booth level workers. It is the booth level workers who take the schemes of the Centre and state government to the last man,” Nadda said.

He also asked party workers to treat the party supporters and opponents similarly, participate in their moments of happiness and stand by them in their hours of grief.

Nadda said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is continuously moving ahead on the path of development.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the UP BJP said Nadda also visited the residence of a booth president, Rajesh Yadav, and had snacks with him and his family members and thanked them all.

