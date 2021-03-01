Biden administration to say separated migrant families should have option of being reunited in U.S. -NBC News

Separated migrant families should have the option of being reunited in the United States or their country of origin, the Biden administration will say on Monday, NBC reported.

The announcement will come in a list of guiding principles to be released by the administration's family reunification task force as the administration seeks to reunite migrant children and parents separated under former Republican President Donald Trump, according to NBC.

