Assam Cong legal cell petitions CEO against CM using guest house as his residence

The legal wing of the Assam Congress on Monday submitted a memorandum to chief electoral officer Nitin Khade urging him to take immediate action against Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for not vacating the state guest house which he uses as his residence even after the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force for the assembly polls.

The APCC'S legal department chairman Niran Borah said that during a survey, it has come to the notice of the party that the chief minister has been using the state guest house as his residence even after announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission of India on February 27.

Advertisement

The guest house, situated near the Raj Bhawan, has not been officially declared as his residence prior to the poll code coming into force and as such it cannot be used by him as his residence at this juncture, he said.

Moreover, its considered to be a public guest house and as such cannot be used by the chief minister as his residence in violation of the provisions of the model code of conduct.

He urged the CEO to look into the matter and take immediate necessary steps for issuing direction to the chief minister to vacate the state guest house with immediate effect to protect the mandate of the election code.

The APCC has also sent the copies of the memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner of India and the Assam Chief Secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)