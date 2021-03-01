Left Menu

Assam Cong legal cell petitions CEO against CM using guest house as his residence

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:37 IST
Assam Cong legal cell petitions CEO against CM using guest house as his residence

The legal wing of the Assam Congress on Monday submitted a memorandum to chief electoral officer Nitin Khade urging him to take immediate action against Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for not vacating the state guest house which he uses as his residence even after the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force for the assembly polls.

The APCC'S legal department chairman Niran Borah said that during a survey, it has come to the notice of the party that the chief minister has been using the state guest house as his residence even after announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission of India on February 27.

The guest house, situated near the Raj Bhawan, has not been officially declared as his residence prior to the poll code coming into force and as such it cannot be used by him as his residence at this juncture, he said.

Moreover, its considered to be a public guest house and as such cannot be used by the chief minister as his residence in violation of the provisions of the model code of conduct.

He urged the CEO to look into the matter and take immediate necessary steps for issuing direction to the chief minister to vacate the state guest house with immediate effect to protect the mandate of the election code.

The APCC has also sent the copies of the memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner of India and the Assam Chief Secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain assumes office as CISC

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain took over as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee CISC, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1982, Jain is an alumnus of the National ...

Armenian PM says open to snap elections with certain conditions

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he would be ready to hold snap parliamentary elections if the opposition agreed to certain conditions, as thousands joined rival street rallies in the capital Yerevan on Monday.Pashinyan, in powe...

Slovakia buying 2 million Sputnik vaccines from Russia

Slovakia is buying 2 million Sputnik V vaccines from Russia and expects half to arrive this month and next as it looks to step up vaccinations amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths, the prime minister said on Monday.Speaking at a t...

Taylor Swift calls out Netflix's 'Ginny and Georgia' for 'deeply sexist joke' about her

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently fired back at Netflixs Ginny Georgia, criticizing the show for a line in the script that was a deeply sexist joke about her. According to E News, the tenth episode of the new series feat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021