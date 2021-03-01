Left Menu

U.S. failure to sanction MbS for Khashoggi killing 'dangerous' - U.N. expert

A U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday that it was "extremely dangerous" for the United States to have named Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler as having approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi but not to have taken action against him. Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on summary executions who led a U.N. investigation into Khashoggi's 2018 murder, reiterated her call for sanctions targeting Mohammed bin Salman's assets and his international engagements.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:53 IST
U.S. failure to sanction MbS for Khashoggi killing 'dangerous' - U.N. expert

A U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday that it was "extremely dangerous" for the United States to have named Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler as having approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi but not to have taken action against him.

Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on summary executions who led a U.N. investigation into Khashoggi's 2018 murder, reiterated her call for sanctions targeting Mohammed bin Salman's assets and his international engagements. He approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom.

Callamard told a Geneva news conference that what had been declassified "appears to be very little indeed and that's disappointing" and she would have expected more material evidence to have been released. "It is extremely problematic, in my view, if not dangerous, to acknowledge someone's culpability and then to tell that someone 'but we won't do anything, please proceed as if have we have said nothing'," she said. "That to me is an extremely dangerous move on the part of the USA."

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said his administration would make an announcement on Saudi Arabia on Monday, but a White House official suggested no significant new steps were expected. "There are many things that the U.S. government can do. The one thing it cannot do - it cannot do - is to be silent and take no action on their findings," Callamard said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibrahimovic and Mihajlovic to sing 1970s hit at Sanremo festival

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sinisa Mihajlovic may have earned hard man reputations in football, but Italian viewers will get the chance to see their softer side when the two friends sing a duet of 1970s hit Io Vagabondo at the Sanremo festival. ...

U.S. could cover travel, healthcare for migrant families separated under Trump

The United States could help pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational programs for migrant families separated under former President Donald Trumps zero tolerance border strategy, the U.S. Department of ...

Soccer-Spanish club Extremadura to fold for second time

Spains Extremadura UD are set to go out of business for the second time in little over a decade after their president and sole shareholder Manuel Franganillo said on Monday that he was putting the club into liquidation. The team, named afte...

ANALYSIS-China expected to favour green tech over coal in new five-year plan

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - China, which long targeted rapid industrial growth despite its environmental consequences, now aims to become the global leader in low-carbon tech for a carbon-constrained world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021