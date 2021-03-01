Left Menu

Will speak when time is right: Owaisi on party's strategy for Bengal polls

A day after the Congress-Left-Indian Secular Front (ISF) held a joint rally in the poll-bound West Bengal, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that he shall reveal his party's strategy in the state "when the time is right."

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:54 IST
Will speak when time is right: Owaisi on party's strategy for Bengal polls
Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to reporters at a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Congress-Left-Indian Secular Front (ISF) held a joint rally in the poll-bound West Bengal, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that he shall reveal his party's strategy in the state "when the time is right." He also announced that his party shall contest in Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here on Monday, Owaisi said, "'Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar, log saath aate gaye aur kaarvan banta gaya'. I'll speak (about party strategy in West Bengal) when the time is right." "We will contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Some of our candidates won in Gujarat local body polls. I'll be going to Rajasthan today to review and speak with party members. Our party workers are also working hard in Uttar Pradesh," he further told the reporters here today.

Owaisi's party had bagged three seats in Ahmedabad in the recently concluded Gujarat municipal corporation elections. This year, Tamil Nadu assembly polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6. Bye-election in four assembly seats in Rajasthan and one assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh are also due to be held this year.

The Left-Congress-ISF had held its first joint rally at Brigade parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday. Elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27 and be held in eight-phases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibrahimovic and Mihajlovic to sing 1970s hit at Sanremo festival

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sinisa Mihajlovic may have earned hard man reputations in football, but Italian viewers will get the chance to see their softer side when the two friends sing a duet of 1970s hit Io Vagabondo at the Sanremo festival. ...

U.S. could cover travel, healthcare for migrant families separated under Trump

The United States could help pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational programs for migrant families separated under former President Donald Trumps zero tolerance border strategy, the U.S. Department of ...

Soccer-Spanish club Extremadura to fold for second time

Spains Extremadura UD are set to go out of business for the second time in little over a decade after their president and sole shareholder Manuel Franganillo said on Monday that he was putting the club into liquidation. The team, named afte...

ANALYSIS-China expected to favour green tech over coal in new five-year plan

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - China, which long targeted rapid industrial growth despite its environmental consequences, now aims to become the global leader in low-carbon tech for a carbon-constrained world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021