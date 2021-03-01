Left Menu

Congress asks Kejriwal to honour promise of providing COVID-19 vaccine free to Delhiites

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:12 IST
Congress asks Kejriwal to honour promise of providing COVID-19 vaccine free to Delhiites
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to honour his ''promise'' of providing free COVID-19 vaccination to the city residents.

Vaccination of people aged 60 years and above and those with comorbidities in 45-59 years age group began at 192 hospitals including 136 private ones in Delhi on Monday.

The cost of vaccination at private hospitals is Rs 250 per dose while it is free at 56 government hospitals.

According to Kumar, the Delhi government had said that there were 42 lakh people in the city who need to be vaccinated but if they are made to pay for it then most would abstain from taking the shots.

''Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced, days before the country embarked on a COVID vaccination drive, that Delhiites would be given free vaccine shots if the BJP government at the Centre failed to do so. He should honour his promise now,'' Kumar said.

All sections of people are struggling to earn a living following the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown, as many people have lost their jobs and means of livelihood. ''Most people in Delhi are not in a position to pay for COVID vaccination which will result in a majority of them skipping it,'' he claimed.

In January, Kejriwal had said that his government will provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of the national capital if the Centre failed to do so. He had said that he appealed to the Centre for ensuring free vaccination in the country since there are many people who may not afford the life-saving shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibrahimovic and Mihajlovic to sing 1970s hit at Sanremo festival

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sinisa Mihajlovic may have earned hard man reputations in football, but Italian viewers will get the chance to see their softer side when the two friends sing a duet of 1970s hit Io Vagabondo at the Sanremo festival. ...

U.S. could cover travel, healthcare for migrant families separated under Trump

The United States could help pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational programs for migrant families separated under former President Donald Trumps zero tolerance border strategy, the U.S. Department of ...

Soccer-Spanish club Extremadura to fold for second time

Spains Extremadura UD are set to go out of business for the second time in little over a decade after their president and sole shareholder Manuel Franganillo said on Monday that he was putting the club into liquidation. The team, named afte...

ANALYSIS-China expected to favour green tech over coal in new five-year plan

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - China, which long targeted rapid industrial growth despite its environmental consequences, now aims to become the global leader in low-carbon tech for a carbon-constrained world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021