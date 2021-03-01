MP: Congress MLAs stage walk out over Sidhi bus accident issue

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Monday demanded a hike in compensation for the kin of the victims of the Sidhi bus accident which had claimed 54 lives and later staged a walkout in the Legislative Assembly in protest against the government's reply on various measures.

Congress member Kamleshwar Patel and others moved an adjournment motion demanding the hike in compensation and other help for the families of the 54 deceased.

Besides demanding jobs to the kin of the deceased, the Congress MLAs also demanded that various safeguards be put in place to avoid recurrence of such accidents.

A total of 54 passengers died when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Sidhi district on February 16 on way to Satna.

In their replies, state Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput listed various measures taken by the state government for the kin of the victims of the accident.

Both the ministers praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for ''rushing to Sidhi and taking prompt action'' by camping there.

Rajput said the ill-fated bus had a permit, insurance and a fitness certificate. He said the bus driver, who was arrested after the accident, had a valid driving licence.

Rajput said that barring the seven deceased, families of each victim of the accident had been given financial help of Rs 7 lakh- including an aid of Rs 5 lakh given by the state government and Rs 2 lakh by the Centre.

Rajput said efforts were on to identify the genuine legal heirs of the seven deceased so as to give them the financial aid.

Meanwhile, both the ministers said they would request the CM to open offices of the MP Professional Examination Board at each district.

Many victims of the bus accident were travelling to Satna to appear for recruitment tests when the bus fell into the canal.

However, dissatisfied by the replies given by both the ministers, the Congress MLAs walked out of the House.

