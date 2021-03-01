Left Menu

Cast vote keeping in mind future of your children, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asks Assam women

PTI | Gohpur | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:23 IST
Cast vote keeping in mind future of your children, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asks Assam women

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged the women of Assam to vote responsibly in the upcoming election as it is very important for the future for them and their children.

The rate of crime against women in the state is the highest in the country and the present government did nothing to improve the situation, she claimed while interacting with women tea garden workers and Self Help Group (SHG) members at Gohpur in Bishwanath district.

''When you vote, think carefully and understand whether the political party you are choosing and the leaders who are going to represent you are capable of making policies that will strengthen the future of your children,'' she told the gathering.

The BJP government is distributing scooter to girls before the election but during the last five years, they have done nothing for women, Gandhi claimed.

Under a scheme, the state government has distributed two-wheelers to Class 12 girl students who passed in the first division from the state board.

The prices of LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel are skyrocketing, the Congress leader said.

The condition of tea garden workers has remained the same during the last five years and their wages have increased very little, Gandhi said.

The Assam cabinet last month approved a proposal to increase the daily wage of tea garden workers in the state to Rs 318, including Rs 101 for ration.

The Congress has already announced that when it forms the government, the minimum daily wage of the tea garden workers will be enhanced to Rs 365, Gandhi said.

''Women's life is full of struggle. They bear the burden of the household as well as work to earn a living. They have immense power of tolerance but that does not mean, they have to suffer and be persecuted'', she said.

Women have power in their hands which comes from their right to vote and the party which will come to power must understand that by empowering women, the society and the future is empowered, the Congress leader added.

Elections to the northeastern state will be conducted in three phases - on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibrahimovic and Mihajlovic to sing 1970s hit at Sanremo festival

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sinisa Mihajlovic may have earned hard man reputations in football, but Italian viewers will get the chance to see their softer side when the two friends sing a duet of 1970s hit Io Vagabondo at the Sanremo festival. ...

U.S. could cover travel, healthcare for migrant families separated under Trump

The United States could help pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational programs for migrant families separated under former President Donald Trumps zero tolerance border strategy, the U.S. Department of ...

Soccer-Spanish club Extremadura to fold for second time

Spains Extremadura UD are set to go out of business for the second time in little over a decade after their president and sole shareholder Manuel Franganillo said on Monday that he was putting the club into liquidation. The team, named afte...

ANALYSIS-China expected to favour green tech over coal in new five-year plan

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - China, which long targeted rapid industrial growth despite its environmental consequences, now aims to become the global leader in low-carbon tech for a carbon-constrained world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021