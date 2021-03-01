U.S. reserves right to sanction Saudi crown prince if necessary - White House

U.S. reserves right to sanction Saudi crown prince if necessary - White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:26 IST
The United States reserves the right to sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the future if necessary, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.
"Of course we reserve the right to take any action at a time and manner of our choosing," Psaki said at a briefing, adding that, "Historically, the United States through Democratic and Republican presidents has not typically sanctioned government leaders of countries where we have diplomatic relations."
