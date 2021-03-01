Left Menu

Biden not mulling sharing COVID vaccines with Mexico-White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

U.S. President Joe Biden is not currently considering sharing coronavirus vaccines with Mexico but is instead focused on ensuring every American is vaccinated, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

The remarks came hours before Biden is slated to meet virtually with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is expected to ask the Democratic leader to consider sharing part of the U.S. coronavirus vaccine supply with its poorer southern neighbor, Reuters reported.

