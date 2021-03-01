No efforts by KCR in establishing IT investment region in Hyderabad, says Dasoju Sravan

Hitting out at the Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Monday said the former has put no effort in establishing Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Hyderabad. Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, "We had a lot of hopes that an ITIR will be established in Hyderabad. But, the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development for Telangana KT Rama Rao has put no effort in establishing ITIR in Hyderabad."

"Writing letters to the central government requesting ITIR will not be enough. Since 2014, how many times have MPs of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) questioned the central government regarding the ITIR in the Parliament?" added Sravan. He further pointed out that TRS has shown its support towards Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on several occasions including "GST, demonetisation and even in the recent farm bills by taking a u-turn".

"Then, why has not Rao taken support from the central government on the issue of ITIR? It is clear that both BJP and TRS have spoiled the prospects of the youth of Telangana in terms of securing jobs," said Sravan. He said, "If Rao does not dare to go and influence the central government for supporting the ITIR scheme, Telangana Congress MPs like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revanth Reddy and Komatreddy Venkat Reddy will come along with you to Delhi to demand the ITIR."

He said that Rao has no right to ask for votes in the upcoming graduate MLC elections until and unless he implements the ITIR scheme in the Telangana State. (ANI)

