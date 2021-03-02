Left Menu

Senate panel votes to advance Garland''s nomination to be AG

Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, is among Bidens most widely supported nominees.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 00:31 IST
Senate panel votes to advance Garland''s nomination to be AG

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Monday to advance the nomination of Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general.

The committee voted 15 to seven in favor of Garland's nomination at a meeting on Monday afternoon. Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, is among Biden's most widely supported nominees. The committee's vote puts him on track for a quick confirmation, potentially within days.

The committee's chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., praised Garland as a highly qualified and honorable jurist who is uniquely qualified to lead the Justice Department after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump.

The committee's top Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, said he also intends to support Garland's nomination. He said he's “an honorable man” but that he “has his work cut out for him.” At his confirmation hearing last week, Garland vowed to prioritise combating extremist violence with an initial focus on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and sought to assure lawmakers that the Justice Department would remain politically independent on his watch.

Garland will inherit a Justice Department that endured a turbulent era under Trump — rife with political drama and controversial decisions — and that faced abundant criticism from Democrats over what they saw as the politicising of the nation's top law enforcement agencies.

Garland would confront immediate challenges if confirmed, including an ongoing criminal tax investigation into Biden's son, Hunter, as well as calls from many Democrats to pursue inquiries into Trump. A special counsel investigation into the origins of the Russia probe also remains open, which would leave Garland to decide how to handle it and what to make public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibrahimovic and Mihajlovic to sing 1970s hit at Sanremo festival

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sinisa Mihajlovic may have earned hard man reputations in football, but Italian viewers will get the chance to see their softer side when the two friends sing a duet of 1970s hit Io Vagabondo at the Sanremo festival. ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises on U.S. stimulus and vaccine hopes as bond markets calm

Global equities rose and the SP 500 on Monday was headed for its best day since June 5, with investors taking lower U.S. bond yields in stride as a sweeping 1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief bill and distribution of Johnson Johnsons new...

ANALYSIS-China expected to favour green tech over coal in new five-year plan

China, which long targeted rapid industrial growth despite its environmental consequences, now aims to become the global leader in low-carbon tech for a carbon-constrained world as it unveils its new five-year plan this week, China analysts...

U.S. could cover travel, healthcare for migrant families separated under Trump

The United States could help pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational programs for migrant families separated under former President Donald Trumps zero tolerance border strategy, the U.S. Department of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021