Left says working with Congress, ISF to sort out differences

The Left Front on Monday said that it was working with alliance partners Congress and Abbas Siddiqui-led ISF to iron out the differences over seat-sharing for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said talks will be held between the three sides to sort out the issues.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said the seat-sharing talks were initially held between his party and the Left but the equations changed after ISF came into the picture.

''Initially, it was only the Left and the Congress so the seat adjustment was done in a particular manner. At first, we had sought 130 seats. Now, we have another party in our Sanjyukta Morcha (United Front). So the equations changed. We now have 92 seats, and few more seats are being discussed,'' he said.

Bose cautioned Siddiqui over speaking out against the Congress, saying it was not the way to talk when in an alliance.

''There will be a meeting on Tuesday, and we will settle all the issues,'' a senior Left leader said.

The ISF said that they are hopeful that the issues will be resolved at the meeting.

''We are hopeful that everything will be sorted out soon,'' ISF chairman Naushad Siddiqui said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)