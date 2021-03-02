Left Menu

Left says working with Congress, ISF to sort out differences

The Left Front on Monday said that it was working with alliance partners Congress and Abbas Siddiqui-led ISF to iron out the differences over seat-sharing for the assembly elections in West Bengal.Left Front chairman Biman Bose said talks will be held between the three sides to sort out the issues.Addressing a press conference, state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said the seat-sharing talks were initially held between his party and the Left but the equations changed after ISF came into the picture.Initially, it was only the Left and the Congress so the seat adjustment was done in a particular manner.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 00:40 IST
Left says working with Congress, ISF to sort out differences

The Left Front on Monday said that it was working with alliance partners Congress and Abbas Siddiqui-led ISF to iron out the differences over seat-sharing for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said talks will be held between the three sides to sort out the issues.

Addressing a press conference, state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said the seat-sharing talks were initially held between his party and the Left but the equations changed after ISF came into the picture.

''Initially, it was only the Left and the Congress so the seat adjustment was done in a particular manner. At first, we had sought 130 seats. Now, we have another party in our Sanjyukta Morcha (United Front). So the equations changed. We now have 92 seats, and few more seats are being discussed,'' he said.

Bose cautioned Siddiqui over speaking out against the Congress, saying it was not the way to talk when in an alliance.

''There will be a meeting on Tuesday, and we will settle all the issues,'' a senior Left leader said.

The ISF said that they are hopeful that the issues will be resolved at the meeting.

''We are hopeful that everything will be sorted out soon,'' ISF chairman Naushad Siddiqui said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibrahimovic and Mihajlovic to sing 1970s hit at Sanremo festival

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sinisa Mihajlovic may have earned hard man reputations in football, but Italian viewers will get the chance to see their softer side when the two friends sing a duet of 1970s hit Io Vagabondo at the Sanremo festival. ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises on U.S. stimulus and vaccine hopes as bond markets calm

Global equities rose and the SP 500 on Monday was headed for its best day since June 5, with investors taking lower U.S. bond yields in stride as a sweeping 1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief bill and distribution of Johnson Johnsons new...

ANALYSIS-China expected to favour green tech over coal in new five-year plan

China, which long targeted rapid industrial growth despite its environmental consequences, now aims to become the global leader in low-carbon tech for a carbon-constrained world as it unveils its new five-year plan this week, China analysts...

U.S. could cover travel, healthcare for migrant families separated under Trump

The United States could help pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational programs for migrant families separated under former President Donald Trumps zero tolerance border strategy, the U.S. Department of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021