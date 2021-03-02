Left Menu

Senate panel advances Garland's nomination as U.S. attorney general

He was nominated to lead a Justice Department now in the midst of intensive investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Republican former President Donald Trump's supporters - an incident Garland has called "heinous." The rampage interrupted the formal congressional certification of Democrat Biden's election victory over Trump. Garland has also pledged to reinvigorate the department's Civil Rights Division, which critics have said was undermined during Trump's presidency, failing to defend voting rights or open investigations into systemic abuses by police departments.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 01:06 IST
Senate panel advances Garland's nomination as U.S. attorney general

Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's pick for attorney general, moved a step closer to securing Senate confirmation as the top U.S. law enforcement official on Monday with the Judiciary Committee throwing its weight behind his nomination. The federal appellate judge won bipartisan support in a 15-7 tally in the Senate Judiciary Committee to advance his nomination to the Senate floor for a vote that Democrats hope will be held sometime this week. Among the four Republicans voting in favor of Garland were two former chairmen of the committee, Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham.

Garland drew the support of the committee's Democrats while seven Republicans voted no. He was nominated to lead a Justice Department now in the midst of intensive investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Republican former President Donald Trump's supporters - an incident Garland has called "heinous." The rampage interrupted the formal congressional certification of Democrat Biden's election victory over Trump.

Garland has also pledged to reinvigorate the department's Civil Rights Division, which critics have said was undermined during Trump's presidency, failing to defend voting rights or open investigations into systemic abuses by police departments. Last week, the Civil Rights Division said it was considering whether to launch hate-crime probes into the rising number of incidents targeting Asian-Americans. Trump had repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the "China plague" or "China virus."

Unlike former Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee who told Congress last year he did not believe systemic racism plagued the U.S. criminal justice system, Garland told lawmakers the system does not treat all Americans equally. Garland, a former federal prosecutor, is widely expected to win confirmation. The Senate in 2016, then controlled by Republicans, refused to consider Garland's nomination by Democratic former President Barack Obama to the U.S. Supreme Court. By doing so, the Republicans enabled Trump in 2017 to fill a Supreme Court vacancy with a conservative justice.

On March 9, the Senate Judiciary Committee intends to hold a confirmation hearing for Lisa Monaco and Vanita Gupta, Biden's choices to serve in the No. 2 and No. 3 top Justice Department jobs. Kristen Clarke, nominated by Biden to serve as assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, has not yet been scheduled for a Senate confirmation hearing.

Civil rights groups, former prosecutors and some law enforcement groups have backed the nominations of Gupta and Monaco. Monaco is expected to have a shot at drawing some Republican support. But some conservative groups and Republicans have started to push back against Gupta. Several Republican state attorneys general wrote a letter to Biden on Monday asking him to withdraw Gupta's nomination, calling her a "radical nominee" who favors "destructive policies that would defund the police."

Republican John Cornyn of Texas, who voted on Monday in favor of Garland, signaled he has concerns about supporting Gupta or Clarke. "One need not look back very far in their respective records to find evidence they are all about politics in the Justice Department," Cornyn said.

Garland has voiced support for Gupta, calling her "a person of great integrity and experience who is dedicated to the mission of the department."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibrahimovic and Mihajlovic to sing 1970s hit at Sanremo festival

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sinisa Mihajlovic may have earned hard man reputations in football, but Italian viewers will get the chance to see their softer side when the two friends sing a duet of 1970s hit Io Vagabondo at the Sanremo festival. ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises on U.S. stimulus and vaccine hopes as bond markets calm

Global equities rose and the SP 500 on Monday was headed for its best day since June 5, with investors taking lower U.S. bond yields in stride as a sweeping 1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief bill and distribution of Johnson Johnsons new...

ANALYSIS-China expected to favour green tech over coal in new five-year plan

China, which long targeted rapid industrial growth despite its environmental consequences, now aims to become the global leader in low-carbon tech for a carbon-constrained world as it unveils its new five-year plan this week, China analysts...

U.S. could cover travel, healthcare for migrant families separated under Trump

The United States could help pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational programs for migrant families separated under former President Donald Trumps zero tolerance border strategy, the U.S. Department of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021