U.S. Senator Mitt Romney recovering after fall that led to a 'lot of stitches'Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 10:09 IST
Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that he was recovering after a fall over the weekend that knocked him unconscious and led to "a lot of stitches." The Utah Republican said that he "took a fall" while in Boston as he was visiting his son and grandchildren.
Romney told reporters he went to a hospital to get stitches. The senator was seen on Capitol Hill with a black eye and stitches above his eye and his lip.
