Chauhan will be remembered for contributions to parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his anguish at the demise of veteran BJP leader Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, and said the former Madhya Pradesh party president will be remembered for his contributions to parliamentary proceedings and organisational skills.

Other top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and its national president J P Nadda, also expressed their condolences.

Chauhan, the Lok Sabha member from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, died at a hospital in Gurugram. He was 69.

The six-term MP, who was suffering from COVID-19 and was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last month in a serious condition, breathed his last late Monday night.

''Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted.

Shah said Chauhan's entire life was dedicated to serving people and Nadda also echoed similar views.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

