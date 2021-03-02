Left Menu

Gujarat local body polls: Early lead for BJP, counting underway

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 73 constituencies while Congress ahead in 11 seats as the couting of votes for Gujarat local body election is underway.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:42 IST
Gujarat local body polls: Early lead for BJP, counting underway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 73 constituencies while Congress ahead in 11 seats as the couting of votes for Gujarat local body election is underway. As per the latest trends, out of 231 taluka panchayats in the state, the BJP is leading in 73, Congress in 11 and others in 3.

Out of 31 district panchayats, the BJP is leading in 28. In 81 municipalities, BJP leading in 60, Congress in 6 and others in 1. Polling in 31 district panchayats, 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities of Gujarat and by-elections of 23 municipalities and 3 taluka panchayats were held on Sunday.

The average turnout in taluka panchayats was 66.84 per cent. Out of 4,715 seats in 231 taluka panchayats in 2015, Congress got 2555, BJP got 2019 and 141 others.

In 2015, due to the Patidar movement, the BJP's tally was hit. In 4,715 seats of 231 taluka panchayats, 111 seats of BJP, 5 seats of Congress and 1 seat of others have been declared uncontested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia says identifies two cases of British COVID-19 variant

Indonesia has detected two cases of the more infectious COVID-19 variant first discovered in Britain, officials said on Tuesday, marking a potential new complication for the country as it tries to contain one of the worst coronavirus outbre...

One death, 163 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana recorded 163 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.99 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,635 with one more fatality.The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accounted for the most number ofcaseswith 27, follow...

Maharashtra will not disconnect power supply of farmers who default on bill payments

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the state government has decided to immediately stop the drive of disconnecting power supply of farmers who failed to clear their dues. He also told the House that a resolution ha...

Austria breaks ranks with EU to produce vaccines with Denmark, Israel

Austria broke ranks with the European Union on Tuesday and said it would work together with Israel and Denmark to produce second-generation vaccines against mutations of the coronavirus. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Austria and Denmark, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021