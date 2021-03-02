Left Menu

Maha to stop disconnecting power to defaulting consumers: DyCM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the drive of disconnecting power supply to farmers or other domestic consumers who failed to clear their dues will be stopped immediately till the issue is discussed in the state Assembly.Pawar made the announcement in the state Assembly after Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue in the House.Fadnavis said there is lot of anger among people across the state over the inflated electricity bills.Lakhs of people have received notices for power supply disconnection, he said.Farmers have already suffered big losses due to the lockdown and heavy rainfall.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:45 IST
Maha to stop disconnecting power to defaulting consumers: DyCM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the drive of disconnecting power supply to farmers or other domestic consumers who failed to clear their dues will be stopped immediately till the issue is discussed in the state Assembly.

Pawar made the announcement in the state Assembly after Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue in the House.

Fadnavis said there is ''lot of anger'' among people across the state over the inflated electricity bills.

Lakhs of people have received notices for power supply disconnection, he said.

''Farmers have already suffered big losses due to the lockdown and heavy rainfall. Now, they are facing the power supply disconnection crisis,'' the BJP leader said.

Without naming state Energy Minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut, Fadnavis said the former had talked about giving relief to lockdown-hit consumers, but instead power tariff was increased.

''Small shopkeepers could not do business during the lockdown. Now you are asking them to pay bills. From where are they going to pay it? So, there is a big problem,'' the former chief minister said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole pitched for stopping the on-going drive of disconnecting power supply.

Patole also said the tradition of issuing average electricity bills to consumers has to be stopped.

He demanded that the electricity department take actual power meter reading before issuing bills to consumers.

Responding to this, Pawar said,''I would like to tell on behalf of the state government that the drive of disconnecting electricity supply of farmers or other domestic consumers will be stopped immediately until the issue raised by Devendra Fadnavis saheb is discussed.'' He said other decisions with regard to the issue will be taken after members of the House are satisfied with the discussion.

Fadnavis thanked the government for taking the decision, but demanded restoration of power supply to consumers who faced disconnection earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia says identifies two cases of British COVID-19 variant

Indonesia has detected two cases of the more infectious COVID-19 variant first discovered in Britain, officials said on Tuesday, marking a potential new complication for the country as it tries to contain one of the worst coronavirus outbre...

One death, 163 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana recorded 163 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.99 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,635 with one more fatality.The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accounted for the most number ofcaseswith 27, follow...

Maharashtra will not disconnect power supply of farmers who default on bill payments

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the state government has decided to immediately stop the drive of disconnecting power supply of farmers who failed to clear their dues. He also told the House that a resolution ha...

Austria breaks ranks with EU to produce vaccines with Denmark, Israel

Austria broke ranks with the European Union on Tuesday and said it would work together with Israel and Denmark to produce second-generation vaccines against mutations of the coronavirus. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Austria and Denmark, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021