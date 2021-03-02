Left Menu

Chavan slams Centre for letting pvt hospitals charge for COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:45 IST
Chavan slams Centre for letting pvt hospitals charge for COVID-19 vaccine
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday questioned the Centre's decision to let private hospitals charge people for the COVID-19 vaccine in phase-II of the immunization drive that began on Monday.

Last week, the government had announced that people above the age of 60 and those over 45 years suffering from co-morbidities can avail the vaccine for free at government facilities and for Rs 250 at private hospitals.

According to a statement issued by his office, Chavan said in phase-I of the drive, the Union government had procured 1.65 crore doses of the vaccine for Rs 210 per dose.

As per the February 1 budget speech delivered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rs 35,000 crore had been earmarked for the vaccination drive, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

In this amount, at the cost of Rs 210 per dose, more than 1.5 billion doses can be procured and 75 crore people can be inoculated twice, covering almost the entire adult population of the country, he said.

''If budgetary provisions have been made, why charge common people (at private hospitals)?'' the statement quoted Chavan as saying.

The former Union minister further pointed out that countries including the US, UK, and Canada were providing free vaccines to their citizens either through insurance schemes or by budgetary provisions.

''I demand that all beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) be given free COVID-19 vaccines,'' Chavan said.

Despite lofty budgetary announcements and India being the largest supplier of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Modi government is digging into the common man's pocket, Chavan alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia says identifies two cases of British COVID-19 variant

Indonesia has detected two cases of the more infectious COVID-19 variant first discovered in Britain, officials said on Tuesday, marking a potential new complication for the country as it tries to contain one of the worst coronavirus outbre...

One death, 163 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana recorded 163 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.99 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,635 with one more fatality.The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accounted for the most number ofcaseswith 27, follow...

Maharashtra will not disconnect power supply of farmers who default on bill payments

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the state government has decided to immediately stop the drive of disconnecting power supply of farmers who failed to clear their dues. He also told the House that a resolution ha...

Austria breaks ranks with EU to produce vaccines with Denmark, Israel

Austria broke ranks with the European Union on Tuesday and said it would work together with Israel and Denmark to produce second-generation vaccines against mutations of the coronavirus. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Austria and Denmark, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021