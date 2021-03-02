Chauhan championed cause of farmers, poor: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday condoled the death of Lok Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, saying he always championed the cause of the farmers, poor and the downtrodden.

The BJP veteran died at a hospital in Gurugram. He was 69.

''Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan. He was a popular leader from Madhya Pradesh and always championed the cause of the farmers, poor and downtrodden,'' the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

''My condolences to his bereaved family members. Om Shanti,'' Naidu said.

The six-term MP, who was suffering from COVID-19 and was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last month in a serious condition, breathed his last late Monday night.

