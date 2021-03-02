Left Menu

Indian-American appointed deputy assistant to President Biden and WHMO director

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:15 IST
Indian-American appointed deputy assistant to President Biden and WHMO director
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

Indian-American Maju Varghese, who previously served as a key member of the Biden campaign and the inaugural committee, has been appointed as the deputy assistant to US President Joe Biden and director of the White House Military Office.

Varghese, a lawyer by training, had previously served as the chief operating officer of the Biden campaign during the 2020 presidential election and later as the executive director of the inaugural committee.

''Maju Varghese is now deputy assistant to the president and director of the White House Military Office,'' Varghese tweeted the photo of the White House Arrival Lounge announcing his appointment.

''The primaries, the general, the inaugural. Grateful for the journey, for great teammates, and the history we made together. Honored to serve the country and the President. Proud to walk through those gates again and to take my family, their story, and their hopes with me,'' Varghese tweeted along with the photo on Tuesday.

The White House Military Office (WHMO) is a department within the White House Office that provides military support for White House functions, including food service, presidential transportation, medical support, emergency medical services, and hospitality services.

The WHMO Director oversees all military operations aboard Air Force One on Presidential missions worldwide.

Varghese was one of the four members of the presidential inaugural committee, which organized the activities surrounding the swearing-in of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on January 20.

He was the chief operating officer and senior advisor in the Biden-Harris campaign from the primaries through the general, overseeing the campaign's day-to-day operations and leading it through an unprecedented shift to remote working.

He previously served in the White House under President Barack Obama in various roles, including as the assistant to the president for management and administration and deputy director of advance. He has also worked as the chief operating officer at The Hub Project and as a senior advisor at the law firm Dentons.

Varghese, who is in his early forties, was born in the US to parents who immigrated from Thiruvalla, Kerala. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and economics from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

As the assistant to the President for management and administration from July 2015 to January 2017, Varghese was responsible for day-to-day operations of the White House complex including oversight of White House budget, personnel, facilities, tours, and major events.

As special assistant to the President and deputy director of advance from June 2014 to July 2015, he served as the head of the US delegation for pre-advance visits around the world composed of White House staff, National Security staff, the White House Military Office, and the United States Secret Service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says door to Xinjiang "always open" but UN rights boss should not prejudge

China said on Tuesday that it was discussing a visit to its Xinjiang region by United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, but that she should not set out with the aim of condemning its practices.Bachelet said on Friday that report...

Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after medical emergency

An Indigo flight from Sharjah to Lucknow made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport in Pakistan on Tuesday morning after a passenger onboard fell sick and later died.An official of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said the landin...

Ghazipur border closed again

The Delhi Police on Tuesday afternoon closed the Ghazipur border again, hours after it reopened a portion of NH-9 for traffic movement, officials said.The stretch was closed since January 26 when violence broke out during the farmers tracto...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Austria broke ranks with the European Union and said it would work together with Israel and Denmark to produce second-generation vaccines against coronavirus mutations, while in the United States the Senate prepares to debate a 1.9 trillion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021