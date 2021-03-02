Maharashtra will not disconnect power supply of farmers who default on bill payments
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:17 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the state government has decided to immediately stop the drive of disconnecting power supply of farmers who failed to clear their dues. He also told the House that a resolution has been issued in this regard.
Pawar made the announcement in the state Assembly after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Members of Legislative Assembly held a protest in the House against Maharashtra government over the issue of power connections of farmers being disconnected due to pending bills. [{407420ba-ada9-40ff-ab06-040502cad1ab:intradmin/protest_f4FC82P.jpg}]
Pawar said the final decisions with regard to the issue will be taken after members of the House are satisfied with the discussion. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
