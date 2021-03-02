Delhi Cong holds protest against rising fuel prices

Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday staged a protest near the BJP headquarters here against the rising petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices.

The protesters, raising slogans against the BJP-led central government, took a march from the Delhi Congress office but were stopped by police before the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg.

Delhi Congress vice presidents Abhishek Dutt, Shivani Chopra, Jaikishan, Mudit Agarwal, and Ali Mehndi, along with Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan and other leaders, were leading the protest.

The party leaders demanded that the BJP government should provide immediate relief to people from the rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

No one was detained by police during the protest, Delhi Congress leader Parvez said.

