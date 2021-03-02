Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan dead

Om Shanti, Modi tweeted.Shah said Chauhans entire life was dedicated to serving people and Nadda also echoed similar views.Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of Chauhan, saying the latter always championed the cause of the farmers, poor and the downtrodden.Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan.

PTI | Bhopalnewdelhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:08 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan dead

Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, BJP Lok Sabha member from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, died at a Gurugram hospital, family sources said on Tuesday.

The 69-year-old six-term MP had tested coronavirus positive and was airlifted to the hospital in Gurugram last month in a critical condition.

Chauhan, who died late Monday night, is survived by wife, a son and two daughters. The last rites will take place at his ancestral place Shahpur in Burhanpur district.

Starting his political career in 1978 from the Shahpur Municipal Council, Chauhan was elected as member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly and was an MLA during 1985-96.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1996 and won again in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019 polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish at Chauhan's demise, and said the former Madhya Pradesh party president will be remembered for his contributions to parliamentary proceedings and organisational skills.

Other top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and its national president J P Nadda, also expressed their condolences.

''Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted.

Shah said Chauhan's entire life was dedicated to serving people and Nadda also echoed similar views.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of Chauhan, saying the latter always championed the cause of the farmers, poor and the downtrodden.

''Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan. He was a popular leader from Madhya Pradesh and always championed the cause of the farmers, poor and downtrodden,'' the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the BJP MP's death.

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath also condoled the death of the parliamentarian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Madan Lal, who was an integral part of the World Cup-winning Indian team in 1983, on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Lal, 69, took the vaccine at the Jeewan hospital and nursing home. The former India pacer was prou...

UK's Prince Philip remains in hospital after two weeks

Britains Prince Philip was receiving treatment and undergoing heart tests on Tuesday, two weeks after the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to hospital in London as a precaution after he felt unwell. Philip, the Duke of Ed...

Farmers' stir:Fadnavis raises issue of celebs tweets, Deshmukh counters

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday trained guns at the Maharashtra government,suggesting it was trying to probe icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar over their pro-India tweets issued after some foreign celebrities talked ab...

Sugamya Bharat App and handbook entitled Access – The Photo Digest launched

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot virtually launched the Sugamya Bharat App and a handbook entitled Access The Photo Digest through a video conference in New Delhi today. Shri Rattan Lal Kataria, Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021