Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan dead

Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, BJP Lok Sabha member from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, died at a Gurugram hospital, family sources said on Tuesday.

The 69-year-old six-term MP had tested coronavirus positive and was airlifted to the hospital in Gurugram last month in a critical condition.

Chauhan, who died late Monday night, is survived by wife, a son and two daughters. The last rites will take place at his ancestral place Shahpur in Burhanpur district.

Starting his political career in 1978 from the Shahpur Municipal Council, Chauhan was elected as member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly and was an MLA during 1985-96.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1996 and won again in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019 polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish at Chauhan's demise, and said the former Madhya Pradesh party president will be remembered for his contributions to parliamentary proceedings and organisational skills.

Other top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and its national president J P Nadda, also expressed their condolences.

''Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted.

Shah said Chauhan's entire life was dedicated to serving people and Nadda also echoed similar views.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of Chauhan, saying the latter always championed the cause of the farmers, poor and the downtrodden.

''Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan. He was a popular leader from Madhya Pradesh and always championed the cause of the farmers, poor and downtrodden,'' the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the BJP MP's death.

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath also condoled the death of the parliamentarian.

